Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Leopard scare affects election campaign in Junnar, Shirur tehsils

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 03:34 am IST

Leopards have been spotted right from the village entry points to the peripheral areas, forcing candidates to rethink their routes. In many pockets, public movement drops sharply after 8 pm, affecting the presence and energy of campaign volunteers

A spike in leopard sightings across Junnar and Shirur tehsils and the surrounding areas—both during the day and at night—has caused visible anxiety among residents, casting a shadow over the local body election campaign.

Although campaigning is permitted till 10 pm, most candidates have been winding up much earlier. (FILE PIC)
Although campaigning is permitted till 10 pm, most candidates have been winding up much earlier. With winter evenings setting in early and repeated reports of leopard movement, political workers have been avoiding late-evening visits that usually intensify after sundown.

“Not just the candidates, even residents are unwilling to entertain campaign visits after 6 pm in villages affected by frequent leopard sightings. People prefer to stay indoors to avoid any mishap, and we too feel unsafe moving around late at night. As a result, our campaign activities usually wind up by 6 to 7 pm,” said a Shiv Sena candidate from Junnar tehsil.

Devadatta Nikam, a Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader, said that the leopard conflict has had a clear impact on both the state assembly polls and the local body elections.

