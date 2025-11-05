Leopard shot dead in Pune after three fatal attacks

A six-year-old male leopard, responsible for three fatal attacks in Pimparkhed and nearby villages of Pune district, was shot dead late Tuesday night after an intense operation by the forest department. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images)

The animal was killed around 10.30pm following a failed tranquillising attempt made it charge at the rescue team, an officer said on Wednesday. The operation was carried out with special permission from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Maharashtra.

Over the past 20 days, the villages of Mauje Pimparkhed and surrounding areas had witnessed a string of fatal leopard attacks — killing five-year-old Shivanya Shailesh Bombe on October 12, 82-year-old Bhagubai Rangnath Jadhav on October 22, and 13-year-old Rohan Vilas Bombe on November 2. The deaths triggered widespread public outrage across the Junnar, Shirur, Ambegaon, and Khed talukas, where leopard sightings have sharply increased in recent months.

In protest, villagers from the affected areas staged multiple agitations. On October 12 and 22, residents blocked the Belhe–Jejuri State Highway at Panchatale, and on November 3, a massive protest at Manchar brought the Pune–Nashik Highway to a standstill for nearly 18 hours. Protesters demanded urgent government action to control the growing man-animal conflict.

Amid escalating unrest, Ashish Thakare, Chief Conservator of Forests (Pune), sought emergency permission from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Nagpur, to capture or eliminate the leopard suspected to have turned man-eater.

Following approval, a special team comprising officials from the forest department and Pune-based rescue organisation RESQ was deployed. The operation team included wildlife veterinarian Dr Satwik Pathak and sharpshooters Zubin Postwalla and Dr Prasad Dabholkar. Several camera traps were installed along the leopard’s suspected routes, and pugmark tracking helped pinpoint its movement. Three thermal drones were also used for aerial surveillance.

Around 10.30pm, the team spotted the leopard about 400-500 metres from the site of the latest attack. An attempt to tranquilise it failed, and as the leopard charged toward the team, the sharpshooter opened fire. The animal, estimated to be five to six years old, was killed instantly.

After the operation, the carcass was shown to villagers in Pimparkhed to confirm the animal’s identity before being shifted to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for post-mortem examination.

Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar Division, said, “After the District Collector interacted with villagers, the situation in the village calmed down. Around 7.30 pm, during a thermal drone surveillance operation, a leopard was spotted about 400 metres from the site of the incident. Efforts were made to dart it, but the attempt missed. As the leopard charged toward the team, the sharpshooter opened fire, hitting it twice and killing it on the spot.”

She added, “Based on pugmarks, scat samples, and other evidence, the forest department has confirmed that this was the same leopard responsible for the recent attacks. Samples have been sent for DNA testing for scientific verification. The carcass has been taken to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for post-mortem.”

Meanwhile, officials said the leopard captured by the forest department on Monday morning remains confined in a cage at the same site. Due to strong opposition from villagers, the department has not yet been able to relocate the captured animal.