Leopard stirs panic in Pune village, rescued after 10-hour long operation
Jaulake Khurd village in Khed, Pune district, experienced a spike in human-leopard conflict after an adult leopard was found wandering in the area. On Friday night, the leopard was successfully rescued after a 10-hour long operation by Maharashtra forest department and Wildlife SOS.
The Maharashtra forest department was first alerted of the leopard sighting as it repeatedly came into conflict with residents of Jaulake Khurd village. On Friday, the Wildlife SOS team operating out of the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar assisted the Forest Department in conducting a 10-hour long rescue operation to safely extract the leopard from the conflict zone.
The first step was tracking the leopard. Utilising evidence from camera traps and pugmarks, the forest department and Wildlife SOS were able to confirm the location of the leopard swiftly. Yet, the initial attempt to rescue the leopard was disrupted as the frightened feline fled the location, forcing the authorities to take on a different approach.
Eventually, the leopard was spotted sitting in tall grasslands and the forest department acted promptly and secured the area around the leopard using safety nets. Numerous precautionary measures were utilised such as wearing protective gear and blocking every exit point. A trap cage with food bait was then placed nearby to lure the leopard in.
After several hours of waiting, the leopard successfully entered the trap cage and was transferred to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for medical observation.
Pradip Raundal, range forest officer, Khed Range said, “The Jaulake Khurd village has previously not experienced as much human-leopard conflict. However, leopards are slowly shifting into this area. The biggest challenge we faced in rescuing this leopard, was that it was camouflaged during the day and extremely active at night. ”
Dr Nikhil Bangar, wildlife veterinary officer, Wildlife SOS, said, “Tracking wide-ranging leopards is an extremely formidable task and can even take months! The forest department and Wildlife SOS team were able to track the leopard in a record-breaking time of about a day.”
-
Pune ACB wing arrests cop, constable in ₹1.50 lakh bribery case
PUNE The Anti-corruption bureau, Pune Wing has arrested a police inspector, an assistant police constable attached to Lonavla rural police station along with another person in a bribery case. The ACB has identified the accused as inspector Pravin Balasaheb More (50), assistant police constable Kutubuddin Gulab Khan (52) and Yasin Kasam Shaikh (52) A complaint in this regard was lodged by a 39-year-old victim.
-
Ranas hit out at Thackeray, recite Hanuman Chalisa at Delhi temple
Mumbai Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana performed Maha Aarti and chanted Hanuman Chalisa at an ancient Hanuman temple at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Saturday morning. Ranas, who were arrested by Mumbai police under the charges of sedition and promoting enmity last month, blamed chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for the 'worsening state of affairs' in Maharashtra under his rule.
-
TET scam: GA Software Technologies director granted bail by Pune court
Pritish Deshmukh, director, GA Software Technologies, an accused in the Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 case, has been granted bail by a local court on Saturday. Deshmukh was released on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and restrictions to not leave the country and tampering of evidence have been imposed as part of the bail condition. Deshmukh is the director of GA Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, which was responsible for conducting the exam.
-
Jitendra Gaware becomes second state climber to scale five 8,000m mountains
Jitendra Gaware ascended the 8,516-metre Mt Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain after Mount Everest, K2 and Kanchenjunga, on Saturday to become Maharashtra's second climber to achieve the feat. The main summit of Mt Lhotse is on the border between Tibet and the Khumbu region of Nepal. Gaware, 44, completed the expedition in 35 days. After putting on the climbing shoes after joining the Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering at 35, Gaware scaled Kanchenjunga in 2019.
-
NGT quashes petition challenging environment clearance for Shivaji Memorial
Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal this week quashed a 2017 petition by a city-based Koli community leader (now deceased) challenging the environment clearance granted by the Public Works Department for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial on grounds that the project will damage the environment and impact marine biodiversity and consequently the livelihood of fishermen operating near the site, which is 1.2 km southwest of Raj Bhavan and 3.6 km southwest of the Girgaon jetty.
