Less children in 15 to 18 years’ age group getting vaccinated against Covid
PUNE: More than 102,822 children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have received their first dose whereas 37,949 students have received their second jab as well. With board exams slated to begin next month, schools are eager to complete the students’ vaccination.
According to data furnished by the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), daily vaccination among children has crossed the 4,000 mark only on two occasions since February. Even though schools have reopened and the state board is firm on conducting offline exams, the number of students being vaccinated has been less. The state board has time and again stressed that they cannot make vaccination mandatory. However, if students are vaccinated, they, along with the exam staff, will be safer.
About vaccination, Pragati Kulkarni said that her daughter is in Class 12 this year and the board exams are scheduled from March. “As soon as the vaccination started, she took her first jab. And just before her final practical exams in February, she got her second jab as well. However, many of her friends are yet to be fully vaccinated,” said Kulkarni.
Meanwhile, many parents are hesitant to get their children vaccinated. About less number of beneficiaries getting vaccinated in the age group of 15 to 18 years, Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Indian Medical Association’s (IMA’s) Hospital Board of India, said that as Covaxin for children is available free-of-cost, parents should not delay vaccinating their children.
“If children are vaccinated, they will be safer while attending school. Initially when the drive started, the response was good. But due to the shortage of vaccine doses, we saw a dip in numbers later. As only government sites are administering vaccination, parents should ensure that their children are inoculated,” Dr Patil said.
Yasmin Kaur, principal, Army Public school, Dighi, said that vaccinating the children is an invigorating step in the right direction for the revival of offline schooling.
“As this will ensure the safety of students while leaving the safe fringes of their homes to reach school and attend their classes. All this will enable the students, the teachers and the entire education system to pervade the learning gap which has burgeoned during the pandemic years.
Army Public school, Dighi is 100% vaccinated for students age group 15-18years and ready to open offline,” said Kaur.
