Less govt interference will make start-up ecosystem grow: Piyush Goyal

PUNE Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday shot down demands of more incentives and relaxations for start-ups in government procurement policies. Goyal remarked that ‘the start-up ecosystem in the country will flourish only with the least amount of government interference.’

Goyal was speaking at a function organised by the Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Park (STEP) at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). He also interacted with several start-up founders and entrepreneurs during the open showcase by product-based start-ups from Pune. Dr Rajendra Jagdale, director general and CEO of STEP; Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of SPPU; Shruti Singh, joint secretary, DPIIT were present on the occasion.

Addressing the start-up ecosystem stakeholders from Pune, Goyal said, “Nationalisation has stymied the growth of several sectors like banking as seen in the past. If we allow entrepreneurs to flourish, with least amount of government interference, they can scale in their operation and come up with affordable and cost-effective solutions. We are giving several incentives to start-ups and we can keep adding as much as we want. But at the end of the day, I personally feel that the less the government interferes in the start-up ecosystem, the more potential it will have to be successful.”

“Clutches will only help in the short term. If we really want this start-up ecosystem to survive and go to great lengths, then we will have to let it work on its own. I think none of the unicorns may have got any reservation in government procurement or none would have taken government support to become unicorns. Government can only play a limited role and work in a partnership model where the government can be a facilitator while the success and architecture of the ecosystem will be defined by entrepreneurs,” Goyal added.