Less than 25% calls related to fire: Pune fire brigade

Less than 25% of calls to the Pune fire brigade are related to blaze incidents in the city, a senior fire officer from the Pune fire brigade department said based on data compiled over the years. Every year, a majority of the calls are related to electrical short circuit, oil spillage, tree collapse, animal/bird rescue or drowning during floods.

According to the data, till September this year, the Pune fire brigade responded to 3,693 emergency calls, of which 14% (532) were related to blaze incidents while 814 calls were related to tree collapse, 722 to animal/bird rescue, and 424 to garbage.

In 2021, the Pune fire brigade reported a total 3,799 calls, of which only 662 calls were related to fire with four related to major fire. Whereas 753 of the 3,799 calls were related to animal/bird rescue, 695 to tree collapse, and 256 calls to electrical short circuit.

In 2020, the Pune fire brigade reported a total 4,700 calls, of which only 705 were related to fire with six related to major fire. Of the 4,700 calls, 1,152 were related to tree collapse, 940 to animal/bird rescue, and 362 to garbage.

In 2019, the Pune fire brigade reported a total 5,024 calls, of which only 987 calls were related to fire with 12 related to major fire. Of the 5,024 calls, 1,269 calls were related to tree collapse, 640 to garbage, 439 to animal/bird rescue, and 464 to electrical short circuit.

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson of the Pune fire brigade department, said, “It is true that out of the total calls received by the fire brigade department, fire-related calls are very few. But our officers continue to attend each and every call, with very less response time.’’

So much so that fire brigade officials have now demanded that firefighting duties be separated from other duties to reduce the burden on them. A senior official from the fire brigade department said, “The government should segregate the actual firefighting duties from the other ones. Also, there should be a separation of manpower for firefighting and other duties so that we can concentrate on our work.”

