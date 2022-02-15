Lessons learnt during Covid-19 may help Pune tackle TB

PUNE: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years, other national programmes including tuberculosis detection and control have been hampered. However, health department officials are now gearing up to tackle tuberculosis by using the lessons the government has learned during the pandemic. At the national tuberculosis conference held on Tuesday, it was discussed that every medical college will adopt one district and ensure that tuberculosis reporting and treatment is implemented there. Before Covid-19, tuberculosis was the largest killer in the country and experts are now saying that continuing the use of masks and the updated health infrastructure might help tackle tuberculosis.

Dr Sanjay Gaikwad, professor and head of the department of pulmonary medicine, B J Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital Pune; and zonal task force chairman for the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, West Zone, Western India, also attended the meeting. “The national conference meet on Tuesday was aimed at strategising to meet the deadline set by our Prime Minister to make India tuberculosis free by 2025. At the conference, we have discussed making one government medical college adopt one district in the country, which will then ensure that the particular government college works in collaboration with the concerned health authorities and ensures increased reporting, surveillance and complete treatment of patients,” Dr Gaikwad said.

He also said that it would be better to continue wearing a mask until tuberculosis is eliminated as the same has been found effective in controlling the spread of infection in public places. “We have learned some serious lessons on upgrading our health infrastructure due to Covid-19. In the past two years, the complete focus was on the health infrastructure but only for Covid-19. Before Covid-19 however, tuberculosis was the largest killer in the country. We have upgraded our health infrastructure tremendously in these years and now we should use it to tackle tuberculosis as well. During Covid-19, we did door-to-door surveillance to check for vaccination and also look for patients with comorbidities. We will be using a similar programme to identify tuberculosis patients to track and ensure that they complete the treatment course. We can also look for suspicious tuberculosis patients. The lessons we learned during Covid-19 might help tackle tuberculosis as well.”

Earlier, Hindustan Times had reported that Pune registered more tuberculosis cases in 2021 as compared to 2020 due to increased reporting. In 2020, Pune city reported 4,940 cases: 1,796 from public hospitals and 3,144 from private while in 2021, Pune city reported 8,800 cases from Pune city, close to double of what was reported during the first year of the pandemic. However in 2021, the numbers were 30% less than the target set by the central government.

