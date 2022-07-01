Light showers likely in Pune for next few days: IMD

The month of July for Pune city has started out with light rainfall as against June which saw scarce rain. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar in Pune city on Friday reported over 4.1 mm rainfall. Whereas, Pashan reported 5.2 mm rainfall, Lohegaon 0.8 mm, Lavale 7 mm, and Magarpatta 1 mm rainfall. Throughout the day, there were light showers and consistent cloudy skies in various parts of the city.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department, IMD, said that the main reason for rainfall in the city is strong westerly winds and the presence of off-shore trough. “There are packed isobars due to the presence of offshore trough and strong westerlies due to which, rainfall is likely to continue. Light rainfall is likely in the city for the next few days,” he said.

However, water in the four dams around Pune is less compared to the corresponding period last year. According to the water resources department, total water in the four dams is now 2.55 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) whereas in the corresponding period last year, it was 8.66 TMC. As per the department, the four dams together are only 8.75% full as against last year when they were 29.72% full on July 1.

According to officials from the water resources department, “Panshet dam is at 10.26% capacity with 1.09 TMC. Warasgaon is at 8.08% with 1.04 TMC. Khadakwasla is at 21.39% with just 0.42 TMC. And Temghar dam is nil.” Officials attributed the situation to the scant rainfall in the catchment areas in June. The ghat regions and catchment areas of dams around Pune and Mumbai received less rainfall in June according to weather department officials.