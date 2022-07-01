Home / Cities / Pune News / Light showers likely in Pune for next few days: IMD
pune news

Light showers likely in Pune for next few days: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar in Pune city on Friday reported over 4.1 mm rainfall
Throughout the day, there were light showers and consistent cloudy skies in various parts of the city. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Throughout the day, there were light showers and consistent cloudy skies in various parts of the city. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 09:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNamrata Devikar

The month of July for Pune city has started out with light rainfall as against June which saw scarce rain. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar in Pune city on Friday reported over 4.1 mm rainfall. Whereas, Pashan reported 5.2 mm rainfall, Lohegaon 0.8 mm, Lavale 7 mm, and Magarpatta 1 mm rainfall. Throughout the day, there were light showers and consistent cloudy skies in various parts of the city.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department, IMD, said that the main reason for rainfall in the city is strong westerly winds and the presence of off-shore trough. “There are packed isobars due to the presence of offshore trough and strong westerlies due to which, rainfall is likely to continue. Light rainfall is likely in the city for the next few days,” he said.

However, water in the four dams around Pune is less compared to the corresponding period last year. According to the water resources department, total water in the four dams is now 2.55 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) whereas in the corresponding period last year, it was 8.66 TMC. As per the department, the four dams together are only 8.75% full as against last year when they were 29.72% full on July 1.

According to officials from the water resources department, “Panshet dam is at 10.26% capacity with 1.09 TMC. Warasgaon is at 8.08% with 1.04 TMC. Khadakwasla is at 21.39% with just 0.42 TMC. And Temghar dam is nil.” Officials attributed the situation to the scant rainfall in the catchment areas in June. The ghat regions and catchment areas of dams around Pune and Mumbai received less rainfall in June according to weather department officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out