Light showers likely in Pune for next few days: IMD
The month of July for Pune city has started out with light rainfall as against June which saw scarce rain. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar in Pune city on Friday reported over 4.1 mm rainfall. Whereas, Pashan reported 5.2 mm rainfall, Lohegaon 0.8 mm, Lavale 7 mm, and Magarpatta 1 mm rainfall. Throughout the day, there were light showers and consistent cloudy skies in various parts of the city.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department, IMD, said that the main reason for rainfall in the city is strong westerly winds and the presence of off-shore trough. “There are packed isobars due to the presence of offshore trough and strong westerlies due to which, rainfall is likely to continue. Light rainfall is likely in the city for the next few days,” he said.
However, water in the four dams around Pune is less compared to the corresponding period last year. According to the water resources department, total water in the four dams is now 2.55 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) whereas in the corresponding period last year, it was 8.66 TMC. As per the department, the four dams together are only 8.75% full as against last year when they were 29.72% full on July 1.
According to officials from the water resources department, “Panshet dam is at 10.26% capacity with 1.09 TMC. Warasgaon is at 8.08% with 1.04 TMC. Khadakwasla is at 21.39% with just 0.42 TMC. And Temghar dam is nil.” Officials attributed the situation to the scant rainfall in the catchment areas in June. The ghat regions and catchment areas of dams around Pune and Mumbai received less rainfall in June according to weather department officials.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics