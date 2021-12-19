Lila Poonawalla Foundation invites applications for scholarships

PUNE Lila Poonawalla Foundation (LPF) invites scholarship applications from girls who come from a financially disadvantaged background. Those girls who have taken admission to Undergraduate Studies in 2021-2022 for the first academic year in any college of Pune district can apply.

Started by Lila Poonawalla, Chairperson, and Firoz Poonawalla, for the last 25 years, LPF has awarded scholarships to over 10,800 girls across Pune, Wardha, Amravati and Nagpur in Maharashtra and Hyderabad in Telangana.

LPF is inviting online scholarship applications from the Indian girl candidates studying in colleges/ universities in Pune districts, who wish to pursue Bachelor of Engineering/Technology (4 Years) and Bachelor of Engineering/Technology after Diploma (3 Years), Bachelor of Science (Nursing) and Bachelor of Pharmacy education, starting with the academic year 2021-2022.

Scholarship Application Forms are now available on the following link: https://www.lpfscholarship.com For more details contact Asmita Shinde on 020 – 27224264 / 65 or 8669998981 or email lpfpunescholarship@lilapoonawallafoundation.com

Visit the LPF website https://www.lilapoonawallafoundation.com to know more.