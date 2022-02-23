Liver of 70-yr-old successfully transplanted on 50-yr-old in Pune

Pune: Sahyadri hospital successfully transplanted the liver of a 70-year-old female on a 50-year-old female. The hospital conducted two liver transplants and one kidney transplant and gave new life to three. The organ was donated by a 35-year-old driver and a 70-year-old female. The driver was declared brain dead at Sahyadri hospital in Deccan on February 17 following internal bleeding, while the 70-year-old female was declared brain dead on February 18. Their organs were harvested after their families consented to organ donation.

The organ transplant of senior citizens is usually a challenging task due to the aging and comorbidities which can damage the organs. Dr Bipin Vibhute, director, liver and multiorgan transplant and head of organ transplantation and hepatobiliary surgery at the hospitals, said the liver of the 35-year-old person was transplanted on a 60-year-old male patient from Sangli suffering from liver cirrhosis and one kidney on a 61-year-old female from Pune.