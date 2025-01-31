LLB exams to be of 120 marks for 3, 5-year courses

PUNE The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Examination Cell has made changes to the format of the CET question paper for the LLB three-year and five-year courses. Going forward, instead of 150 marks, the question paper for both entrance exams will be set for 120 marks, with each question carrying one mark. The change has been made in line with the entrance exams conducted for National Law Universities. However, there is no change in the time duration of the exam, and students will still be given 120 minutes, said officials on Thursday. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Examination Cell has made changes to the format of the CET question paper for the LLB three-year and five-year courses. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

So far, more than 70,000 students have registered for the LLB entrance exam. Initially, the registration deadline was set for January 28, but due to requests from students and parents, it has been extended until February 13. Meanwhile, for the five-year LLB course, over 20,000 candidates have registered so far.

“It is good that these necessary changes in the marks of the LLB exams have been made as there has been demand for this course for the last few years. The change will certainly help the new students taking admission for the LLB courses,” said Jayanti Bhargav, a law professor in a private law college.

The exam will consist of objective multiple-choice questions with four options. There will be no negative marking. The questions will be available in both English and Marathi, and the exam will be conducted online. The question paper will be divided into four sections for the three-year LLB exam and five sections for the five-year LLB exam. The four sections are legal aptitude and legal reasoning, general knowledge of current affairs, logical and analytical reasoning, and English, while basic mathematics will be an additional section for the five-year LLB exam.