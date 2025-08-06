Local body polls likely after Diwali, to be held in phases: SEC

Maharashtra state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Tuesday said that local self-government elections are likely to be held after Diwali and may be conducted in phases due to limited availability of resources like electronic voting machines (EVMs). He clarified that voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips will not be used during the elections, as these are not single-candidate contests but involve multiple candidates in each ward. (HT)

Waghmare was speaking to reporters after reviewing preparations for the upcoming elections in Nashik.

“Considering the limited availability of resources such as EVMs, the state election commission is planning to conduct the elections in a phase-wise manner. A decision will be taken on whether to first hold elections for zilla parishads and panchayat samitis, or for municipal councils and municipal corporations. The final schedule is yet to be decided,” he said.

He clarified that voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips will not be used during the elections, as these are not single-candidate contests but involve multiple candidates in each ward.

Waghmare underlined the complexity of local self-government elections compared to general elections. “These elections require fresh ward delimitation, restructuring of wards, and updating of voter lists. Once the voter list revision drive is completed, the commission will announce the election schedule, and polls will be conducted within 35 to 40 days thereafter,” he said.

Most municipal corporations and zilla parishads in the state have been under administrators for nearly three years, due to delays caused by court cases and pending decisions on OBC reservation and ward structures.

The Supreme Court, in a recent order, directed the state government and election commission to hold local body elections within four months. Following the order, the state government issued a notification and instructed the commission to begin the ward delimitation process and publish updated voter rolls.