Lt Col among 4 booked by CBI for selling answer keys in Army ordnance civilian post recruitment exams

PUNE The anti-corruption bureau of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked four persons including an Army officer of Lieutenant Colonel-rank and two jawans for allegedly accepting money for leaking and selling answer keys for recruitment exam question paper into various trades held by Army Ordnance Corps, Southern Command, Pune during the 2020-21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer has been booked along with a sepoy, his wife, and a havaldar-level staff member for sharing answer keys to the candidates appearing for the exam for money, that was paid allegedly through bank transfers. According to the FIR, two different amounts of ₹50,000 and ₹40,000 were transferred.

Two of the four accused have been identified as havaldar Susanta Nahak and Sepoy Alok Kumar, both arrested in a similar case registered by the CBI Pune unit in November.

“They were initially arrested in another case. They have been released on bail in that case. During their interrogation we found new information based on which we have registered a new case. I cannot comment on whether there will be any more arrests at this stage,” said a senior officer of the Central bureau of investigation’s (CBI) Pune unit of anti-corruption bureau on anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Referring to the earlier case, a part of the CBI FIR registered on December 16 reads, “During the investigation of the said case, it has been revealed that accused havaldar Susanta Nahak and the officer are also involved in another recruitment process for the selection of various trades through examination held during 2020-21.”

An Additional Superintendent-level police officer of CBI is investigating the case which has been registered under Section 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, (2018 amendment).

In November, havaldar Nahak and sepoy Kumar, and unknown others were booked for taking “undue advantage” during the 2019 recruitment procedure for various civilian group C posts. The two have since been granted bail by a special CBI court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}