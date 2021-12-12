MACT awards 76 lakh compensation to 2018 accident victim

PUNE The Maharashtra Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) , Pune has awarded a compensation of ₹76 lakh to the next of kin of a mechanical engineers family who was killed in a road accident in Kunjirwadi in 2018.

The 35-year-old victim was on the two-wheeler along with a pillion rider when their vehicle was hit by a speeding pick-up vehicle which led to his accidental death. His 28-year-old wife, two children and parents had approached the tribunal seeking compensation for his accidental death. The family members in their petition had claimed a compensation of ₹80 lakh stating that their only earning family member who worked with a prominent company was earning ₹35,000 per month. The petition was filed against a private insurance company where the pick-up vehicle was insured.

The decision to award the compensation was taken during the Lok Adalat held in Pune recently. Advocate Ashish Patni and Anil Patni represented the deceased family before the forum while advocate Rishikesh Ganu represented the insurance company in the case. The counsel to the claimants expressed their satisfaction at the decision given by the tribunal.