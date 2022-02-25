Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Maha board reschedules exams for languages after question papers get destroyed in fire
pune news

Maha board reschedules exams for languages after question papers get destroyed in fire

The board has decided that exams of the second and third language subjects, which were scheduled to take place on March 5 and March 7, will now be held on April 5 and April 7, respectively
Early morning Wednesday, a truck loaded with question papers of the Class 12 examination caught fire on the Pune-Nashik highway at Chandanpuri ghat in Sangamner taluka of Ahmednagar district. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE A day after question paper sets for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 final board exam were gutted in fire, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday said that it has rescheduled examinations for some subjects. As per the notification, the board has decided that exams of the second and third language subjects, which were scheduled to take place on March 5 and March 7, will now be held on April 5 and April 7, respectively.

Early morning Wednesday, a truck loaded with question papers of the Class 12 examination caught fire on the Pune-Nashik highway at Chandanpuri ghat in Sangamner taluka of Ahmednagar district.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the MSBSHSE said that the changes are minor. “Students can check the new syllabus on the board’s website. The changes in schedule are minor. Students should refer to the website for details. There are no other changes in the schedule except for these two papers. We are firm on conducting the exam offline and as per the given schedule,” said Gosavi.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary of the MSBSHSE said that these two papers will be postponed. “The subjects of Hindi, German, Japanese, Persian and Chinese were scheduled on March 5 which have now been postponed to April 5. The subjects of Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Arabic, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, French, Spanish and Pali were scheduled on March 7, which have now been postponed to April 7,” said Bhosale.

RELATED STORIES

The officials noted that general and bifocal subjects along with minimum competency vocational course (MCVC) courses that were earlier scheduled between March 5 and March 7 have now been postponed to the period between April 5 and April 7. This year 1,472,574 students will be appearing for the Class 12 board exams. There are 2,996 centres and 9,635 sub-centres for Class 12 this year. There are a total 10,278 colleges whose candidates will be appearing for the exam this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP