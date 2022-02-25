Maha board reschedules exams for languages after question papers get destroyed in fire

PUNE A day after question paper sets for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 final board exam were gutted in fire, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday said that it has rescheduled examinations for some subjects. As per the notification, the board has decided that exams of the second and third language subjects, which were scheduled to take place on March 5 and March 7, will now be held on April 5 and April 7, respectively.

Early morning Wednesday, a truck loaded with question papers of the Class 12 examination caught fire on the Pune-Nashik highway at Chandanpuri ghat in Sangamner taluka of Ahmednagar district.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the MSBSHSE said that the changes are minor. “Students can check the new syllabus on the board’s website. The changes in schedule are minor. Students should refer to the website for details. There are no other changes in the schedule except for these two papers. We are firm on conducting the exam offline and as per the given schedule,” said Gosavi.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary of the MSBSHSE said that these two papers will be postponed. “The subjects of Hindi, German, Japanese, Persian and Chinese were scheduled on March 5 which have now been postponed to April 5. The subjects of Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Arabic, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, French, Spanish and Pali were scheduled on March 7, which have now been postponed to April 7,” said Bhosale.

The officials noted that general and bifocal subjects along with minimum competency vocational course (MCVC) courses that were earlier scheduled between March 5 and March 7 have now been postponed to the period between April 5 and April 7. This year 1,472,574 students will be appearing for the Class 12 board exams. There are 2,996 centres and 9,635 sub-centres for Class 12 this year. There are a total 10,278 colleges whose candidates will be appearing for the exam this year.