Maha board’s Class 12 question paper sets gutted as truck carrying them catches fire

Published on Feb 23, 2022 11:19 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune A truck loaded with question papers for the scheduled Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination caught fire on the Pune-Nashik highway at Chandanapuri Ghat in Sangamner Taluka of Ahmednagar District at 6 am on Wednesday.

According to the police, the truck was enroute from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh to Pune when the vehicle caught fire but no death was reported.

The police officials who visited the spot said that the truck driver ejected out of the truck and jumped onto the road after the mishap. Ahmednagar SP Manoj Patil said that police visited the spot after the accident to find out the reason behind the fire. Nobody was injured in the accident.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said, “The accident would not affect the exams scheduled as per the time table released by the board.” He refused to disclose details on the question papers that caught fire in truck.

