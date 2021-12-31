Home / Cities / Pune News / Maha Cong president to visit Jnana Prabodhini on Saturday
Maha Cong president to visit Jnana Prabodhini on Saturday

PUNE: Congress state unit president Nana Patole first official event in the New Year is a visit to Jnana Prabodhini, an organization affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Nigdi on Saturday
Published on Dec 31, 2021 08:11 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

Patole will be later visiting Bhima Koregaon and Malegaon.

The Congress leader’s visit to Jnana Prabodhini, as per the release issued by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, has raised eyebrows in political circles.

While Patole remained mum on the issue, local Congress leaders also avoided to speak on the topic.

As per Patole’s January 1 programme, he will be arriving at Jnana Prabhodhini at 10.30 am and have a one-hour interaction with teachers and students. He will visit Bhima Koregaon and remain present for salute of Vijaystambh event. In the evening, he will be going to Malegaon in Nashik district to attend the Congress party’s meeting.

