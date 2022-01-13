Maha education board firm on offline exams this year

Pune: While the state board has scheduled offline exams in March and April this year, teachers and principals from various schools have noted that some topics excluded from the syllabus are crucial for students. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct offline exams for class 12 and class 10.

Last year, 25 per cent of syllabus was slashed for all standards after the Covid outbreak.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune district principals’ association, said that basics of subjects taught in class 9 and class 11 are not part of class 10 and class 12 reduced syllabus respectively.

“So, teachers of class 10 and class 12 have to teach the basic subjects of class 9 and class 11 to the students,” said Gaikwad.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSBSHSE, said that the decision to reduce syllabus is taken by the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

“We have reduced the syllabus to help students. Many students have lost the habit of writing after classes resumed post Covid lockdowns. Hence, we have given students half and an hour more in offline examination scheduled from March. We are firm on the decision of taking offline exam as online format is not feasible in Maharashtra due to the varied geography of the state and the fact that not all students can have access to mobile or laptop to appear for the test,” said Gosavi.

He urged students of 15-18 age group to get vaccinated at the earliest.

“Vaccination of students will ensure that they are safe. All teaching and non-teaching staff are already getting fully vaccinated,” said Gosavi.

Though the state board officials have decided to conduct examination offline, the final decision will be taken by the state government depending on the prevailing Covid situation.