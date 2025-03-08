Maha orders local bodies to impose heavy penalties for unauthorised constructions

The state government has ordered local bodies to impose heavy penalties for unauthorised constructions in their areas. If an illegal construction is not removed despite issuing notice, the local authority must demolish it. The landowner will have to pay 10 times the demolition cost. If the amount is not paid within seven days, an 18% compound interest will be charged. Despite several measures, unauthorised constructions continue in the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The urban development department (UDD) has issued guidelines to local bodies to take action against illegal structures on private land on February 25, 2025. Deputy secretary Nirmal Kumar Chaudhary has directed local authorities to stop illegal construction and demolish unauthorised buildings.

Authorities must also prepare an annual report on illegal structures in their area. This report should be presented in the general body meeting on October 1 every year.

Chaudhary, in his order to civic bodies, has stated that illegal structures have been developed on a large scale across the state and it is important to remove and demolish structures that cannot be regularised as per the Development Control Regulations (DSR).

Despite several measures, unauthorised constructions continue in the state. To stop this, the state government has decided to take strict action. It has ordered local bodies like the municipal corporation, district collector, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and municipal council to register cases against landowners, architects, contractors, and builders involved in such constructions.

The urban development department has issued guidelines for immediate action against unauthorised constructions on private land. Many such buildings have come up across the state. If these buildings cannot be regularised under the Development Control Rules, they must be demolished.

The circular stated: “Unauthorised buildings are often constructed with the consent of landowners. Builders sell flats to poor buyers but later, disputes arise between flat owners, builders, or landowners. When such disputes reach the authorities, demolition is demanded. The government has noticed this issue. To prevent misuse, it has ruled that if no complaint is filed within six months of construction, it will be assumed that landowners were involved and legal action will be taken against them.”

Strict action against officials too

Local authorities like municipal corporations, PMRDA, and municipal councils must actively track and act against unauthorised constructions. Illegal buildings must be demolished immediately. Criminal cases should be filed against those responsible. If officials delay action, the government will take strict action against them as well.

Rajesh Bankar, superintendent engineer of the building permission department, said, “We are regularly taking action against unauthorised constructions. In this financial year, we have taken action against 38 lakh square feet of unauthorised construction and slapped more than 2,000 notices for unauthorised constructions so far. We have received orders from the state government to take action against unauthorised constructions.”

One of the senior officials of the PMC building permission department, said, “In the Meerut unauthorised construction case, the Supreme Court has issued directions on unauthorised constructions and violation of building permissions in December 2024. We are following those directions while taking action against unauthorised constructions; now the state has also issued guidelines.”