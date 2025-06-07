Maha sees sharp drop in heatstroke cases this year

Maharashtra has recorded a significant drop in heatstroke cases this year, with only 124 cases reported thus far as compared to 347 cases during the corresponding period last year. Furthermore, not a single heatstroke-related fatality has been reported this year although three suspected deaths linked to heat-related illnesses were reported, officials said. This, despite 2025 being one of the hottest years with several parts of the state reporting temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius which placed immense stress on healthcare systems and communities. In 2024, three suspected heatstroke deaths and one confirmed heatstroke death were reported in Bhandara district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In 2024, three suspected heatstroke deaths and one confirmed heatstroke death were reported in Bhandara district. Whereas in 2023, a record 3,191 heatstroke cases including 16 suspected heatstroke deaths and 14 confirmed heatstroke deaths were reported across the state.

State health officials said that the decline in numbers this year is due to increased public awareness, timely health advisories, and better preparedness to combat extreme heat conditions.

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services, said, “Regular updates through media, early warning systems, and distribution of guidelines to district administrations helped reduce the impact of the heatwave this year.”

Dr Baviskar further said that in addition to public awareness campaigns, the government had set up cold rooms in hospitals; ensured availability of drinking water at key locations; and instructed field-level health workers to monitor vulnerable populations, especially the elderly and outdoor workers. “Citizens have also become more cautious, avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours and staying hydrated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of heatstroke cases this year including 20 in Yavatmal district, followed by 16 in Buldhana, 10 in Kolhapur, and nine in Palghar. Pune district reported only one case of heatstroke. Whereas all three suspected heatstroke deaths were reported in Nagpur district, officials said.

Heatstroke is a serious heat-related emergency that occurs when the body is unable to control its internal temperature due to exposure to heat. A patient is diagnosed to have suffered a heatstroke if he/she has an elevated body temperature equal to more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and has an altered mental status including disorientation, delirium and seizure.

While the number of heatstroke cases has fallen this year, health experts have warned about climate change continuing to pose long-term challenges, stressing on the need for continued vigilance and proactive planning in the coming years.