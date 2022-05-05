Maha-Metro now hopes to complete the 33.1 km route in Pune by March 2023

PUNE After the launch of two priority routes – Vanaz to Garware college (4.91 km) and Pimpri to Phugewadi (7.03 km) in the first phase of the metro, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) is expecting to complete the 33.1 km route by March 31, 2023. While the deadline projected earlier was December 2022, the work was delayed by the pandemic and extended by three more months.

“Our projected deadline is now March 2023 and we have planned things accordingly to complete the 33.1 km route. If any unforeseen events occur, then there might be a slight delay,” said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer (PRO), Maha Metro. Line 1 – PCMC to Swargate (17.4 km) will have five underground stations and nine elevated stations while line 2 - Vanaz to Ramwadi (15.7 km) will have 16 elevated stations. “Currently, the work on all stations including the Pune Municipal Corporation, Deccan gymkhana, Sambhaji garden and civil court is going on at a good pace. Some stations might finish earlier or some may be a little delayed but as per our plans, we are going according to the deadline,” said Sonawane.

With the metro completing two months since its launch on Friday, the ridership has seen a dip from the first month. In the first month, many people boarded the train with the excitement of riding the metro, but the number has gone down in April. However, the metro service is still able to attract crowds on weekends than on weekdays. “People who are staying near the metro stations have started using the service for their professional work and the number will keep on growing once the metro is expanded as more people will use the service,” added Sonawane. People who are using the metro regularly expect it to expand at the earliest to save time. Anish Diwanji who studies at Garware college, said, “The metro is helping me to travel from Vanaz to Garware college in 20 minutes but then we have to again shift road for going to Deccan gymkhana or J M road so once the route is expanded, it will be more beneficial to opt for the metro over another mode of transport.”

In two months, Maha Metro has introduced additional services like the online ticket app, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal shuttle service, as also cycles and e-bikes at a few stations. “The shuttle service is getting a decent response with people using it in the morning and evening hours. In the afternoon, there are not many commuters,” said a PMPML employee who was ferrying the bus from Garware college. At stations such as Vanaz and Nal stop, the work on the staircase is still going on and it is expected to be complete in the next few months.