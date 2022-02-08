Maha-Metro plans to handover Nalstop flyover to PMC by Feb 23

PUNE: With the Maharashtra Metro rail having completed work on the double-decker flyover at Nalstop chowk on Karve road, it will be opened to the public possibly by the end of this week. The BJP, which controls the civic body, has been pushing for the opening of the flyover to traffic ahead of the civic polls. While the polls are likely to be held in April, the model code of conduct may come into force by mid-March due to which any formal inauguration will not be possible at that time.

According to mayor Murlidhar Mohol, work on the flyover is in its final stage. Maha Metro officials confirmed that they will hand over the flyover to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) by February 23 after minor finishing touches. Once the flyover is handed over to the PMC, the latter will open it to the public immediately.

The mayor said, “I held the review meeting with Metro officials, and Maha Metro director Atul Gadgil has confirmed that within the next two weeks, the flyover will be ready for traffic movement.”

The PMC had proposed a flyover at Nalstop chowk around the same time the elevated metro was planned on Karve road. As both the projects were at the same location, the Maha Metro suggested that the double-decker flyover is possible on the stretch which is executed at Jaipur and Nagpur. The PMC then handed over the flyover work to the Maha Metro, which would help save cost as well as time. Private vehicles will use the first floor while the second floor is the elevated metro rail.

When Mohol was the standing committee chairman, he approved the funds for the flyover as it comes under the Kothrud assembly constituency, known to be a BJP stronghold. The 572 metre long flyover will be crucial for commuters on Karve road, which witnesses heavy traffic. The PMRDA has planned a similar double-decker flyover at Savitribai Phule university chowk.

Work almost complete

Flyover is 572 metre in length and 6.1 metre in width.

PMC contributed Rs30 crore and the Maha Metro will add Rs26 crore to construct this flyover.

It has 13 pillars with three of them in the middle of Nal stop square.

The top tier of the flyover will be for the metro rail while the lower tier will cater to vehicular traffic.

The flyover starts after SNDT chowk on Karve road and passes over Nalstop chowk and will descend just before the next square.