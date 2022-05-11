Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra govt dereserves sports land for approach road to Lohegaon airport
pune news

Maharashtra govt dereserves sports land for approach road to Lohegaon airport

Maharashtra government on Wednesday okayed to dereserve the land near Lohegaon airport, earmarked for sports ground, for constructing an approach road to the airport
Maharashtra government on Wednesday okayed to dereserve the land near Lohegaon airport (in pic), earmarked for sports ground, for constructing an approach road to the airport. (HT FILE)
Updated on May 11, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday okayed to dereserve the land, located near Lohegaon airport and earmarked for sports ground, and allowed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to build an approach road to the airport.

According to a civic official, PMC had forwarded the proposal to the state urban development department as the approach road was necessary post approval of extention of Lohegaon airport.

