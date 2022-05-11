Maharashtra govt dereserves sports land for approach road to Lohegaon airport

PUNE: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday okayed to dereserve the land, located near Lohegaon airport and earmarked for sports ground, and allowed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to build an approach road to the airport.

According to a civic official, PMC had forwarded the proposal to the state urban development department as the approach road was necessary post approval of extention of Lohegaon airport.