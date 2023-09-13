News / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra guv releases Dada Vaswani’s commemorative stamp

Maharashtra guv releases Dada Vaswani’s commemorative stamp

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 13, 2023 11:28 PM IST

During the occasion, the governor also released books authored by Vaswani– Nark Se Swarg Tak, a translation of ‘From Hell to Heaven’, and ‘Swatah Saksham Bana’, a translation of Empower Yourself

Pune

The commemorative stamp will be available at the local India Post offices. (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Tuesday released a commemorative postage stamp in honour of Dada JP Vaswani. During the occasion, the governor also released books authored by Vaswani– Nark Se Swarg Tak, a translation of ‘From Hell to Heaven’, and ‘Swatah Saksham Bana’, a translation of Empower Yourself.

Bais in his address said, “The land of Maharashtra has seen the birth of several revered saints. Dadaji Vaswani, like Swami Vivekananda, was the messenger of peace and harmony. His mission serves one and all regardless of caste, creed, or race.”

The commemorative stamp will be available at the local India Post offices.

Union Minister of State for Communication Devusinh Chauhan, who was also present on the occasion said, “We feel blessed that today India Post has the opportunity to release a commemorative stamp in homage to Dadaji Vaswani.”

