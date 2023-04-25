Maharashtra leading state in water conservation efforts: Report

Pune: The census was conducted in both urban and rural areas and took into account all types of uses of water bodies like irrigation, industry, pisciculture, domestic/ drinking, recreation, water recharge, and other purposes. (HT PHOTO)

With the various water conservation efforts like watershed development projects, construction of water harvesting, water storage structures, etc. Maharashtra has become a leading state in the implementation of water conservation schemes, noted the report by Jalshakti Ministry.

The Ministry has released the first Census of Water Bodies in convergence with the 6th Minor Irrigation (MI) Census under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme “Irrigation Census”.

The objective of the census of water bodies is to develop a national database for all water bodies by collecting information on all relevant aspects of the subject including their size, condition, status of encroachments, use, storage capacity, status of filling up of storage etc.

The census was conducted in both urban and rural areas and took into account all types of uses of water bodies like irrigation, industry, pisciculture, domestic/ drinking, recreation, water recharge, and other purposes.

Speaking about the water conservation efforts in Maharashtra, Ayush Prasad, CEO, of Zilla Parishad, Pune said, “Maharashtra has implemented the highest number of water conservation schemes in the country, with over 1.63 lakh schemes implemented across the state. The state has also constructed the highest number of water harvesting structures in the country, with over 1.33 lakh structures built across the state.”

Since 2015, Maharashtra has implemented Jalyukta Shivar, a flagship scheme of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Officials from the groundwater surveys and development agency, and water resource department said Jalyukta Shivar, and other schemes have contributed significantly to water conservation.

Speaking about the schemes implemented by the water conversation department Sujat Hande, district water officer said, “The state government is implementing various schemes like Jalyukt Shivar, and desilting of dams several other schemes are being implemented by the agriculture and GDSA departments. Recently, the state government issued a fresh notification for the effective implementation of these schemes.”

The ministry has enumerated 24.2 lakh water bodies in the country, out of which 97.1% (23.4 lakh) are in rural areas and only 2.9% (69,485) are in urban areas.

Ponds account for 59.5% (14 lakh) of the total water basins followed by tanks (15.7%, or 3.8 lakh), reservoirs (12.1%, or 2.9 lakh), water conservation schemes/percolation tanks/check dams (9.3%, or 2.2 lakh), lakes (0.9%, or 22,361), and others (2.5%, or 58,884).

Accordingly, West Bengal has the highest number of ponds & reservoirs, whereas Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of tanks and Tamil Nadu has the highest number of lakes.

As per the report, Maharashtra is the leading state in the country for overall water conservation schemes.

Citing the details of water conservation schemes, the report mentioned that waterbodies are aimed at improving the moisture regime of the adjoining fields downstream for raising post-monsoon crops without irrigation.

This may include percolation tanks and check dams.

Both result in increased percolation of water in the sub-soil with a consequent increase in the groundwater supply.

Maharashtra has also implemented the highest number of watershed development projects in the country, with over 14,000 projects implemented across the region.

The state has made significant progress in rejuvenating its rivers and has taken up the conservation efforts of several rivers, including the Godavari, Krishna, and Tapi rivers.