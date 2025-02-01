Maharashtra likely to experience above normal temperature in February 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its monthly outlook, forecasted that Maharashtra is likely to experience above normal temperature in February. The anticyclone conditions over Central Maharashtra and adjoining area have resulted in higher daytime temperature and the maximum temperature in Maharashtra and Pune City was significantly higher than the normal temperature level. (REPRESENTIVE PHOTO)

Speaking about the forecast, SD Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD, Pune said, “Northerly cool winds play a crucial role in winter temperature in Maharashtra. This year, except for a few days in November and December there was no strong impact of Northerly winds in Maharashtra. Hence the state experienced relatively fewer cold days this winter season so far. The anticyclone conditions over Central Maharashtra and adjoining area have resulted in higher daytime temperature and the maximum temperature in Maharashtra and Pune City was significantly higher than the normal temperature level.”

Issuing the monthly forecast outlook for February month, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD said, “Monthly minimum temperatures during February 2025 are most likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except some regions of Northwest India and South Peninsular India where it is likely to be normal. Monthly maximum temperatures for February 2025 are likely to be normal to above normal over most parts of the country except some parts of West Central India and Southern peninsular India, where below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.”

He also informed that currently, weak La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific, and the sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are below normal over the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. The latest MMCFS forecast indicates that weak La Niña conditions are expected to persist till April 2025, with a transition to ENSO-neutral condition likely thereafter.

Speaking about the forecast for the first week of February for Pune city, Sanap said, “In Pune and Maharashtra both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal levels at least till February 5.”