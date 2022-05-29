Maharashtra likely to witness pre-monsoon rains from May 30

The onset of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra maybe around the normal dates. But parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness pre-monsoon rainfall from May 30 onwards giving a respite from the heat, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

On Sunday, southwest monsoon onset was declared over Kerala, which was two days earlier than the normal dates.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that onset of monsoon over Kerala was declared on Sunday, May 29 as all criteria were met.

“However, this monsoon does not have a classical onset. And so, analysis of the onset has to be done yet for other parts of the country like Maharashtra. The flow of the monsoon will not be continuous. The normal date of onset over southern parts of Maharashtra and Goa is June 5 and June 6. Whereas by June 14 and June 15, the whole country is covered. We are expecting a similar pattern this year too,” said Kashyapi.

Kashyapi added that although the monsoon may reach on its usual dates, from May 30 onwards, pre-monsoon activity will start in Maharashtra.

“From May 30 and May 31 pre-monsoon will start from the southern part of Maharashtra and is likely to continue for a few days. The west coast side of the monsoon is strong enough but it may take some time for the east coast side to strengthen. But from May 30, monsoon incursions will start with the Arabian sea as westerly winds will penetrate. Moderately strong winds will continue till June 2 and June 3,” said Kashyapi.

He added that at present there is wind discontinuity over Vidarbha and there is also a low-pressure line.

“These will drag moisture from the Bay of Bengal so that there is a start for pre-monsoon rainfall in Maharashtra. For farmers it is good news, they have 10 to 12 days to start preparatory measures ahead of sowing which will start after the monsoon arrives in the State,” said Kashyapi.