Maharashtra likely to witness pre-monsoon rains from May 30
The onset of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra maybe around the normal dates. But parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness pre-monsoon rainfall from May 30 onwards giving a respite from the heat, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.
On Sunday, southwest monsoon onset was declared over Kerala, which was two days earlier than the normal dates.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that onset of monsoon over Kerala was declared on Sunday, May 29 as all criteria were met.
“However, this monsoon does not have a classical onset. And so, analysis of the onset has to be done yet for other parts of the country like Maharashtra. The flow of the monsoon will not be continuous. The normal date of onset over southern parts of Maharashtra and Goa is June 5 and June 6. Whereas by June 14 and June 15, the whole country is covered. We are expecting a similar pattern this year too,” said Kashyapi.
Kashyapi added that although the monsoon may reach on its usual dates, from May 30 onwards, pre-monsoon activity will start in Maharashtra.
“From May 30 and May 31 pre-monsoon will start from the southern part of Maharashtra and is likely to continue for a few days. The west coast side of the monsoon is strong enough but it may take some time for the east coast side to strengthen. But from May 30, monsoon incursions will start with the Arabian sea as westerly winds will penetrate. Moderately strong winds will continue till June 2 and June 3,” said Kashyapi.
He added that at present there is wind discontinuity over Vidarbha and there is also a low-pressure line.
“These will drag moisture from the Bay of Bengal so that there is a start for pre-monsoon rainfall in Maharashtra. For farmers it is good news, they have 10 to 12 days to start preparatory measures ahead of sowing which will start after the monsoon arrives in the State,” said Kashyapi.
-
Man killed after drunk driver rams into scooter, one critically injured
Mumbai A 23-year-old man was killed while his 16-year-old sister suffered serious injuries after a speeding car hit the deceased, Moiz Ansari and his sister Naba Shaikh's two-wheeler in the wee hours of Sunday on the Mahim Causeway. Due to the impact, Ansari suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot, while his sister Naba Shaikh sustained severe injuries to her head. During the search, police found an alcohol bottle in the car and subsequent medical tests also confirmed that Aamir was drunk while driving.
-
New workshop for charging, repairs of MSRTC e-bus in Pune
PUNE The Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is preparing to run the first electric bus (e-bus) from Pune to Ahmednagar. Initially, the e-bus route will be between Pune and Nagar but as the number of e-buses increases, more routes will be added. The MSRTC has set up a new workshop for the charging, maintenance and repair works of e-buses.
-
As traffic cops implement strict norms, citizens want better roads
Mumbai Since March 6, the Mumbai traffic police introduced a lot of new measures for the safety and security of motorists and pedestrians alike, but the citizens of the city have expressed discontent at the lop-sided approach by the authorities to address the traffic problem. On Saturday, the traffic police implemented 'no honking' for two hours between 5 pm to 7 pm, although they had announced the initiative just a day earlier on Friday.
-
Punjab Cong’s Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead 4 km from house. They fired 30 bullets
Mansa: Congress leader and Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead by the unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday evening, a day after the state government withdrew the two gunmen provided to hSidhu people aware of the matter said. The incident took place at Jawaharke village when Moosewala along with two others was about four kilometres from his residence in Moosa village.
-
HC issues guidelines for quick disposal of criminal cases against politicians
The Karnataka High Court in an interim order has issued several guidelines for the speedy disposal of criminal cases against politicians and influential persons, including a deadline of 90 days for serious offences. Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav fixed a deadline of 60 days for probing petty offences and 90 days for serious and heinous offences. The complaint sought investigation into disproportionate assets of a two-time MLA from Belgaum South constituency, Abhay Kumar Patil.
