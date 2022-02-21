Maharashtra mops up 25,602 crore from property registrations in 2021-2022

PUNE High-value property registrations in 2021-2022 have helped the department of registration and stamps in Pune achieve ₹25,602.65 crore revenue. The department has registered 1,972,428 documents in 2021-2022 till February 15. While there is a little over a month left for the completion of this financial year, the revenue earnings are likely to increase, according to the department officials. The department has set a target of ₹32 crore for the current financial year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The department mopped up ₹25,651.62 crore revenue in 2020-2021 and registered 2,768,493 documents. In 2019-2020, the department collected ₹28,889.29 crore revenue and registered 2,822,961 documents.

From the registration of high-value properties to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA)-registered non-agricultural (NA) plots and land deals, the increase in revenue is a reflection of a boom in the realty sector.

A city-based real estate developer. Jehangir Dorabjee, managing director, Dorabjee Estates Private Ltd said, “Both, the residential and commercial real estate market is gathering momentum as Covid-19 is taking an exit from public life though precautions remain as per the directions of the state health department. There is a growing demand for residential flats and the property registrations have increased decently as buyers are stepping out with the change in health scenario. We are positive that the market will take a further leap in the next few months.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shravan Hardikar, inspector general, registration and controller of stamp said, “The market has improved and the demand has increased. The urban development department had given 15 per cent on premium charges. Covid- 19 also triggered a demand for low Income housing. With Covid now taking a back seat, the market has boomed, leading to increase in registrations.”

Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group, says, “We recently conducted a survey regarding project launch. Our data indicates that 3.85 lakh units are scheduled to be completed across the top seven cities in 2022. Given that the construction activity across most cities was, and will hopefully remain, least impacted during the ongoing third wave, most completions in 2022 may be as per schedule. Certainly, developers are committed to complete previously launched projects before launching new ones.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Hardikar, also denied reports that the department proposed a hike in ready reckoner rate.