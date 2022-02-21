Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra mops up 25,602 crore from property registrations in 2021-2022
pune news

Maharashtra mops up 25,602 crore from property registrations in 2021-2022

PUNE High-value property registrations in 2021-2022 have helped the department of registration and stamps in Pune achieve ₹25,602
High-value property registrations in 2021-2022 have helped the department of registration and stamps in Pune achieve 25,602.65 crore revenue. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 06:44 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE High-value property registrations in 2021-2022 have helped the department of registration and stamps in Pune achieve 25,602.65 crore revenue. The department has registered 1,972,428 documents in 2021-2022 till February 15. While there is a little over a month left for the completion of this financial year, the revenue earnings are likely to increase, according to the department officials. The department has set a target of 32 crore for the current financial year.

The department mopped up 25,651.62 crore revenue in 2020-2021 and registered 2,768,493 documents. In 2019-2020, the department collected 28,889.29 crore revenue and registered 2,822,961 documents.

From the registration of high-value properties to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA)-registered non-agricultural (NA) plots and land deals, the increase in revenue is a reflection of a boom in the realty sector.

A city-based real estate developer. Jehangir Dorabjee, managing director, Dorabjee Estates Private Ltd said, “Both, the residential and commercial real estate market is gathering momentum as Covid-19 is taking an exit from public life though precautions remain as per the directions of the state health department. There is a growing demand for residential flats and the property registrations have increased decently as buyers are stepping out with the change in health scenario. We are positive that the market will take a further leap in the next few months.”

RELATED STORIES

Shravan Hardikar, inspector general, registration and controller of stamp said, “The market has improved and the demand has increased. The urban development department had given 15 per cent on premium charges. Covid- 19 also triggered a demand for low Income housing. With Covid now taking a back seat, the market has boomed, leading to increase in registrations.”

Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group, says, “We recently conducted a survey regarding project launch. Our data indicates that 3.85 lakh units are scheduled to be completed across the top seven cities in 2022. Given that the construction activity across most cities was, and will hopefully remain, least impacted during the ongoing third wave, most completions in 2022 may be as per schedule. Certainly, developers are committed to complete previously launched projects before launching new ones.”

On Thursday, Hardikar, also denied reports that the department proposed a hike in ready reckoner rate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP