Maharashtra sees 34% decline in Covid testing in six months: Centre to state

Pune: The central government has written to the state that the number of Covid tests carried out on residents has dropped by 34% in the past six months even as the administration is placing restrictions to check the spread of Omicron variant.

A comparison on the number of tests made for the two weeks period between May 20 and June 2 post second wave peak period in April and between December 16 and December 29 make experts believe that the third wave could be round the corner. The central government also warned that in addition to the rise of cases, increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant and with most new cases reported as asymptomatic, initial testing will help to ensure that the infected individuals do not spread the virus.

According to the Centre’s letter to Maharashtra, a copy of which is with HT, in the two weeks’ time period between May 20 and June 2, Maharashtra saw a total of 3,560,282 Covid tests which fell by over 34% to 2,339,002 for the period between December 16 and December 29.

As the Omicron threat is looming, the central government has asked the state government to increase testing and most states have shown a drastic fall in the test numbers.

In the past two weeks, multiple districts namely Mumbai, Mumbai suburban, Pune, Thane and Nagpur have shown a sudden and drastic rise in the number of new Covid cases which has further pushed the demand for increased testing as this has also lessened the doubling time of Covid cases.

In addition to increased testing, the Centre has also asked the states to ensure that the logistics like stock of testing reagents and kits is maintained so that there are no stock outs or shortages. The states with the highest fall in testing percentage are Arunachal Pradesh with 68% decline for the same period mentioned above, Assam with 58% decline, Nagaland with 52%, Punjab with 39% and Daman and Diu with 34% decline.