Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank regains financial stability
PUNE: The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB), which was facing insolvency and bankruptcy issues, has become a profit-making entity and expanded its wings to various sectors, said MSCB bank’s administrator Vidyadhar Anaskar.
“MSCB’s performance is outstanding in the last few years and its total turnover has reached Rs47,028 crore — highest in its last 111 years of functioning. The bank has zero per cent non-performing assets (NPA) and its overall profit is Rs1,402 crore and net profit has touched Rs602 crore in the year 2021-22,” said Anaskar on Monday.
“The bank expanded its business from district banks and sugar factories to other sectors. It is providing direct loan to farmers and has started forex exchange facility after the approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” he said.
Anaskar said the positive results were achieved by the bank by reducing additional manpower by announcing retirement schemes and providing loan facility to varied sectors.
Earlier, the RBI had dissolved the board of directors of the MSC bank on grounds of financial irregularities, disbursement of loans to undeserving sugar factories and poor recovery of debt.
Asked to stop for checking, man rams bike into cop in Ludhiana
A Shivaji Nagar resident has been booked for allegedly ramming his bike into a senior constable on being asked to stop for checking. Senior constable Kasish Kumar signaled a bike-borne man to stop but the latter, in a bid to escape, rammed his two-wheeler into the cop. The police personnel, however, managed to nab the accused, identified as Roger David, before he could speed away.
SCERT’s sign language YouTube channel to aid deaf, dumb kids
The State Council of Educational Research and Training has collaborated with Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University and teachers of the hearing impairment department of the university have developed sign language content for primary school text books. The video also has a running bar, which can be read and understood. At the same time, even a normal child who will watch the video can understand by seeing it.
Man booked for raping 22-year-old former partner in Ludhiana
Police on Sunday booked a city resident for allegedly raping his former partner in a hotel. The accused later promised her a ₹4 lakh in exchange of her not taking any legal action against him. The victim alleged that he called her to Ghumar Mandi on the pretext of giving her ₹30,000 of the aforementioned ₹4 lakh, but instead took her to a hotel near JMD mall and raped her.
Thieves decamp with diamond bracelet at JITO exhibition
Pune: Unidentified persons decamped with cash, mobiles and a diamond bracelet worth ₹4.50 lakh from two stalls at the Jain International Organisation -2022 connect, a global business summit venue, between May 7 and May 8. A complaint was lodged by Nilesh Parakh (47), a resident of Chavannagar, with Bibwewadi police station. A case under IPC 380 (theft) has been registered and PSI Sanjay Adling is investigating the case.
Who is Salim Fruit detained by NIA? All details here
The raids were conducted in a case pertaining to terror activities of the international terrorist network D-Company involving Dawood and his associates, who are allegedly indulged in narco-terrorism, money laundering, and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ).
