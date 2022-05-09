Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank regains financial stability

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB), which was facing insolvency and bankruptcy issues, has become a profit-making entity and expanded its wings to various sectors, said MSCB bank’s administrator Vidyadhar Anaskar.

“MSCB’s performance is outstanding in the last few years and its total turnover has reached Rs47,028 crore — highest in its last 111 years of functioning. The bank has zero per cent non-performing assets (NPA) and its overall profit is Rs1,402 crore and net profit has touched Rs602 crore in the year 2021-22,” said Anaskar on Monday.

“The bank expanded its business from district banks and sugar factories to other sectors. It is providing direct loan to farmers and has started forex exchange facility after the approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” he said.

Anaskar said the positive results were achieved by the bank by reducing additional manpower by announcing retirement schemes and providing loan facility to varied sectors.

Earlier, the RBI had dissolved the board of directors of the MSC bank on grounds of financial irregularities, disbursement of loans to undeserving sugar factories and poor recovery of debt.