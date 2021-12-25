Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy to be inaugurated today

PUNE The ‘Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy’ (MSFDA) will be inaugurated on Saturday in the presence of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will remain present for the event online.

It is the only state government institution in the country to have initiated a structured institute for faculty development as envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The academy has been set up with the objective of imparting consistently high-quality vocational education to the teachers coming under the department of higher and technical education in the state as well as all the elements related to higher education throughout their tenure. More than 50,000 teachers and other staff will be trained by the institution.

The ‘Maharashtra state faculty development academy’ is a ‘Section 8’ institute established as per the government resolution (GR) of the department of higher and technical education and on the initiative of higher and technical education minister Uday Samant.

“Through this, updated knowledge of changing technology, educational methods, industry, business and related fields will be imparted to all the constituents of higher education institutions. The training will be based on the main objectives of creating a new curriculum according to the availability of employment, creating a network of teachers who have done remarkable work in the field of education, conducting continuous experiments for capacity building, rational thinking based on science as well as diverse and inclusive education. The education will be imparted with the help of leading affiliates in Maharashtra,” said Samant.

The development academy has entered into agreements with Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER) and Initiative of Change at Panchgani. Training programmes will also be conducted through Sir JJ School of Art, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, St. Xavier’s College, Deccan Institute Pune, Infosys, Institute of Chemical Technology and many other leading institutes and educators.