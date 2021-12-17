Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra TET: State council commissioner arrested over alleged paper leak
Maharashtra TET: State council commissioner arrested over alleged paper leak

The commissioner of Maharashtra State Council Of Examination was apprehended over the alleged paper leak in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET). The  incident came to notice during the probing of a paper leak in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority.
Commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination arrested for alleged malpractices in TET(HT_PRINT)
Published on Dec 17, 2021 11:46 AM IST
PTI | , Pune

 Police have arrested the commissioner of Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSEC) in connection with the alleged malpractices in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET), a senior official said on Friday. 

Tukaram Supe, the commissioner of MSCE, was arrested by the cyber cell of Pune police following his questioning in the alleged malpractices in the TET examination, city police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said. 

The alleged malpractice in the TET came to the light during the investigation of a paper leak in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) examination, in which six people have already been arrested.

