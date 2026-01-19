Maharashtra using tribal languages to spread awareness on sickle cell disease

Pune: In a major step towards spreading awareness about sickle cell disease among the tribal people, the public health department, for the first time in the state, has begun using their native languages to take health messages directly to their doorsteps in 21 high-burden districts. Health officials said the decision was taken to use tribal languages after facing challenges in communicating health messages in the remote tribal belts. The ‘Special Sickle Cell Screening Fortnight’ is being conducted in these districts from January 15 to January 31 using native languages and tribal dialects for easy communication. This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows a blood cell altered (top) by sickle cell disease, ) (AP)

Under the language initiative, titled Arunoday, all sickle cell information materials in both audio and video formats are now available in nine tribal and native languages - Gondi, Madia, Korku, Banjara, Pawri, Ahirani, Kokana, Mawachi and Warli - for use in Gadchiroli, Amravati, Melghat, Buldhana, Washim, Dhule, Nandurbar and Palghar, amongst others, which are amongst the 21 high-prevalence districts.

Sickle cell disease is a hereditary blood disorder that mainly affects tribal communities. Language barriers, low literacy levels and limited access to health facilities have often hampered awareness, early diagnosis and regular treatment in these regions.

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services, said, “The newly developed audio and video material explains the causes, symptoms, screening process and treatment options for sickle cell disease in simple, locally understood languages. These will be used during village-level meetings, health camps, school programmes and community outreach activities conducted by ASHAs and frontline health workers.”

Dr Baviskar further said that besides improving understanding, communicating in the mother tongue of tribal communities is expected to reduce stigma and encourage people to come forward for screening and treatment. “When people hear health messages in their own language, the impact is far stronger,” he said.