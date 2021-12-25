Maharashtra Waqf Board holds its first meeting in Pune, several acres of encroached properties under scanner

Pune: The Maharashtra State Waqf Board members met for the first time in the history of Pune. According to the board members, the meeting was held to decide on the future course of action related to illegal grabbing of waqf lands in Pune city and district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting was attended by Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel, MLC Dr Wajahat Mirza, Rajya Sabha MP Fauzia Khan and seven other members. The meeting which began early in the morning continued till late in the evening. Jaleel said, “The meeting is being held in the city for the first to decide on the future course of legal action against the offenders who had grabbed waqf land. We have urged the board to take tough action against the violators and ensure that the grabbed lands are restored back to the board.” MLC and Waqf Board chairman Wajahat Mirza said “ We have taken some very important decisions aimed at increasing revenue generation of prime waqf properties in the state. The board has lodged FIRs against those who had indulged in fraud and illegal sale of waqf lands. We want to reduce the pendency issues before the board. We received around 150 complaints in the Pune region which are being looked into by the board.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pune waqf lands have been under the scanner of several state and central agencies with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently interrogating two accused in Tabut Inam Endowment Trust waqf land fraud case. Deputy collector (land acquisition) Ajay Pawar attached to Pune district collectorate has been interrogated by the central agency in connection with the ₹9.64 crore waqf land scam. The ED had raided the residence of one Zarif Khan who according to the police and investigating agencies is the mastermind of the Hinjewadi waqf fraud. Khan has been absconding in the case while the anticipatory bail applications of Sahil Munna Khan, Rehana Ishraque Khan and Uzair Ishraque Khan have been rejected by a Pune court recently. The FIR in relation to the case was lodged by Pune Regional Waqf Officer Khusro Khan at Bund Garden police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the FIR, Taboot Inam Endowment Trust, which is registered with the Waqf board, owns eight hectares 57.1 R land at Gat no. 335/1 in Maan village in Mulshi taluka of Pune district. The state government acquired five hectares 51 R land of the total for the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park. The government was supposed to give around ₹9.64 crore to the trust in return and accordingly the government had released an amount of ₹7.73 crore. The amount was siphoned off by the accused who prepared bogus documents and resorted to cheating the government.

According to waqf board officials, Pune has nearly 2,800 wakf properties on 3,724.55 hectares located in prime areas like Deccan Gymkhana, Kondhwa, Baner and Aundh which have been illegally grabbed and under litigation. According to the waqf board officials at Pune, the issue related to a 50 acre waqf land belonging to a Mughal era mosque in Kondhwa Budruk, 80 acres spread from More Vidyalaya to the ILS Law College in Deccan including waqf land parcels in Karve, 23 acres waqf land in Aundh and Pimple Nilakh are also being dealt with utmost priority. Currently, the Maharashtra state government has lodged seven FIRs against waqf land encroachers in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}