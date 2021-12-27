Maharashtra Waqf Board to constitute special committee to revise rents

PUNE The Maharashtra Waqf Board will constitute a special committee to look into ways and means in increasing revenue generation from Waqf properties across the state. Maharashtra Waqf board chairman Wajahat Mirza said: “We have taken an important decision to form a committee to increase revenue generation from Waqf properties. It will look into prospects of increasing revenue through a fresh survey and evaluation of properties which are currently fetching rents as low as ₹200 per month. The Urban Development (UD) department officials, including revenue officials at the district collectorate levels, will be roped in to ensure that the process is made smooth for the Waqf board.”

Mirza further added a policy will be formulated once the committee is instituted so that the amount generated can be used for the betterment of backward sections of the Muslim community.

Waqf properties are generally leased out by the respective trusts at nominal rates. To change the said practice, the Central government brought in the Waqf properties’ lease rules in 2014 and later amended them in February 2020.

However, the rules were never implemented in Maharashtra. The rule stipulates that the reserve price per square feet for lease of an immovable Waqf property shall — (a) for hospitals, educational institutions and social sectors, be not less than 1% per annum; (b) for commercial activities, be not less than 2.5% per annum; of the market value of the property.

Earlier, Nawab Malik, minister of Minority Affairs and Waqf had said that rules had not been implemented in the state in the past six years, but the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will implement it vigorously.

According to the Waqf Act, the incumbent trust will have to submit their annual audit report to the state waqf board through which the board can monitor that the money collected is being used for the intended purpose.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel, a Waqf board member said, “The main purpose of Waqf endowment is to alleviate the poor financial condition of the marginalised Muslim. The properties which are getting low rent will be surveyed and the new rent will be levied as per the actual market rates as per the Waqf laws. Also, the process of reclaiming lands has also started and very strong police action is being taken against the land criminal.”

According to Islam, Waqf is the property given in the name of God for religious and charitable purposes. Maharashtra accounts for 0.250 million acres of Waqf land spread around 23,566 registered properties, with the maximum Waqf land parcels in Aurangabad region — 57,802 acres, followed by 9,310 acres in Pune, 9,260 acres in Nagpur, 8,350 acres in Nashik, 5,941 acres in the Konkan and 2,755 acres in Amravati. According to Waqf activists and lawyers, the Pune properties are well over ₹20,000 crore as per the current real estate market rates.