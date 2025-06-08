Maharashtra’s CAP admission process now has four rounds, new rules announced 

In an overhaul of the centralised admission process (CAP) for professional courses, the Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department has announced that the number of CAP rounds will be increased from three to four starting from the upcoming academic session. This decision is intended to improve flexibility and transparency in the admission process. The department has clarified that the revised rules will be implemented during the upcoming academic session. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The changes come ahead of the announcement of the common entrance test (CET) results, conducted by the state’s CET cell for admissions to degree programs.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil confirmed the development, stating that a formal government resolution (GR) will be issued soon. “These reforms are similar to the changes made in the polytechnic admission process and are aimed at making the system more efficient and student-friendly,” Patil said.

This decision is intended to improve flexibility and transparency in the admission process. The department has clarified that the revised rules will be implemented during the upcoming academic session.

A highlight of the new structure is the auto-freezing of seats. If a candidate is allotted a college listed among their first three preferences in the second round or among the top six in the third round, the seat will be automatically frozen. Once frozen, the student must take admission to that institution and cannot participate in further rounds.

Candidates will also have the chance to modify their preferences before each of the second, third, and fourth CAP rounds. This ensures that students are provided with flexibility while also maintaining fairness in seat allocation.

The new policy also brings more transparency and merit-based selection into the management quota admissions. For the first time, colleges will be required to announce complete details of the available management quota seats on the official website.

In terms of fees, institutions will be permitted to charge up to three times the regular tuition fee for management quota seats. For NRI quota seats, the fee can be as high as five times the standard rate. NRI candidates must submit a certificate from the income tax department, and their admission will be governed by the Foster Parent Act.

The new rules also define a clear process for admission cancellations. Students wishing to cancel their admission must submit a request online. Once cancelled, the student forfeits any claim to that seat, which will then be made available in subsequent rounds. If the cancellation is completed before the specified deadline, a refund will be issued after deducting ₹1,000 from the total fee. No refunds will be granted for cancellations made after the deadline.

Colleges are required to publish the list of eligible candidates, the merit list, and a detailed admission schedule on their official websites.

Commenting on the reforms, Patil said, “These changes are in line with those implemented in the polytechnic admission process and are aimed at enhancing efficiency and making the system more student-friendly.”