Maha-Rera’s conciliation forum settles 351 cases of home-buying disputes

PUNE The Conciliation Forum formed under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) Act and Maha-Rera to facilitate the dispute amicably between the home-buyers and developers in order to save cost and time of litigation has been proving beneficial with over 351 cases involving the contention between both parties have been settled in Pune.

As a part of a regulatory body, the Conciliation Forum was formed in March 2018 in order to enable the disputed parties to connect with each other and also before the expert conciliators to resolve their problems, clear doubts and mitigate misunderstandings.

The forum consists of representatives from CREDAI-Pune Metro, Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, a leading consumer body and other promoters’ associations. Since its inception in 2018, the forum has studied various matters of disputes and has successfully resolved cases of aggrieved allottees or the promoters, who have opted for the conciliation mechanism, set up under Maha-Rera.

As per the Forum’s process, any aggrieved party, customer or developer, can make a complaint online from Maha-Rera website after which a conciliation request is sent automatically to the other party involved. Once the other party accepts requests within seven days, the aggrieved party has to pay a requisite fee to Maha-Rera, after which the case is referred to the appropriate conciliation bench, where the disputed parties seek to reach an amicable settlement with the assistance of the conciliator, who acts as a neutral third party.

“Conciliation Forum is a platform where the disputed parties get an opportunity to connect with each other and also before the expert conciliators resolve disputes amicably. The parties get a chance to express their sides freely in front of the conciliation bench with a face to face interaction. A conciliator bench proposes the best possible process to deal with the dispute by making recommendations in the form of advices and suggestions and once the dispute is resolved, the conciliator issues a ‘settlement agreement’ which records the outcome of the dispute,” said CREDAI-Pune Metro president, Anil Pharande.