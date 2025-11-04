‘Majority in Maha oppose making Hindi compulsory from class 1; prefer it from class 5’

The state-appointed committee on the three-language policy, headed by educationist Narendra Jadhav, is in the final stages of drafting Maharashtra’s new school language framework with Jadhav saying that most stakeholders have expressed the view that the policy can be brought into effect from class 5. The committee has been conducting a series of interactive workshops across Maharashtra, involving teachers’ associations, linguists, parents, educational institutions, and social leaders. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The panel, formed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, has been holding consultations across all eight administrative divisions of the state to gather feedback from educators, parents, linguistic experts, and local representatives. Jadhav said that there is overwhelming opposition across Maharashtra to the proposal of making Hindi a compulsory subject from class 1.

At a press conference in Ratnagiri on November 3, Jadhav said, “According to the government’s policy, there is no need to introduce Hindi from the first standard. Most stakeholders have strongly recommended that it be made compulsory only from class 5.”

“If children are burdened with three languages from the very beginning, it will be like ‘too many cooks spoiling the broth’. At the foundational stage, the focus should remain on the mother tongue and English, while Hindi can be gradually introduced at the upper primary level,” he said.

The committee has been conducting a series of interactive workshops across Maharashtra, involving teachers’ associations, linguists, parents, educational institutions, and social leaders. Meetings have already been held in Ratnagiri and Nagpur. During the Ratnagiri consultation, a majority of participants opposed the mandatory inclusion of Hindi from class 1 while supporting its introduction from class 5. Even in Nagpur, where Hindi has a stronger bearing, more participants resisted the early imposition of Hindi than supported it.

Upcoming committee sessions are scheduled in Nashik on November 11; Pune on November 12; and Solapur on November 25 and 26. The final meeting will take place in Mumbai, after which the committee will compile its report. The committee is expected to submit its final report by December 2025.

Jadhav said that the proposed framework will shape Maharashtra’s education system for the next two decades and influence the learning experience of millions of students.

“This is not just a linguistic exercise—it is about shaping the educational foundation for the next generation. We will balance the government’s objectives with public opinion to ensure that the final policy serves the best interests of students,” he said.

The committee was constituted to align Maharashtra’s curriculum with the NEP 2020, which promotes proficiency in three languages. However, in a linguistically diverse state like Maharashtra, the timing and method of introducing Hindi remain contentious. The Jadhav Committee’s final recommendations are expected to offer clarity and guide the government in formulating a balanced, inclusive, and student-centric language policy.