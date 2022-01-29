Man arrested, charged, convicted for sexual harassment within 2 days in Pune

PUNE A man has been given a six-month prison sentence by a court in Pune within two days of being booked in a sexual harassment case registered at Hinjewadi police station.

The man, identified as Sameer alias Nana Shrirang Jadhav, 31, is owner of an eatery and a resident of Shakharvasti in Hinjewadi and a native of Junnar. The judgement was pronounced on Saturday by the court of Judge SJ Dolare. Public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav, investigating officer police sub-inspector Ravindra Mudal and defence lawyer BR Retwade were part of the case.

According to the police, a woman had complained against the accused for having forcibly entered her house and touched her inappropriately while asking her to live with him. The incident happened around 10:30pm on January 24 and a case under Sections 354(a), 452, and 506 of Indian Penal Code was registered on January 25.

“The chargesheet was submitted on January 27. We examined five witnesses, including the woman, her child, her husband, a panch, and the investigating officer PSI Mudal. Within 36 hours, the conviction was awarded and the order was issued,” said PP Jadhav.

The convict had threatened to kill them if they told anyone about the crime after the complainant’s seven-year-old child had witnessed it. The following morning, as the complainant’s husband informed Jadhav’s mother about his actions, Jadhav tried to attack him.

The husband told the police that his mother snatched his phone and locked his family inside while Jadhav went to the police station and got a false non-cognizable case registered against the complainant’s husband. In Jadhav’s absence, his mother opened the complainant’s door and returned her husband’s phone, according to the husband’s statement.

Later, the husband went to the police station to record his statement in the false case and in-turn a case was registered against Jadhav. He was immediately arrested and remanded to custody.

“Due to this incident, the informant is compelled to leave her house. This incident has occurred due to one-sided love of the accused. Hence, he prayed to severely punish the accused so as to give correct message in society that no one should again dare to commit such offence,” read a part of the order by Judge Dolare.

Subsequently, the man has been sentenced to 6 months rigorous imprisonment and fine of ₹9,000. If he fails to pay the fine, which will be given to the complainant, he will be sentenced to one more month of imprisonment.