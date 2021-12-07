Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death in Pune
pune news

Man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death in Pune

PUNE The Pune police have arrested one man for allegedly beating his wife to death on Monday night in Pune
The fight turned violent and the man allegedly beat his wife to near-death. The woman is believed to have passed away in her sleep (HT PHOTO (Representational image))
Published on Dec 07, 2021 11:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune police have arrested one man for allegedly beating his wife to death on Monday night in Pune.

The deceased woman has been identified as Asma Hawari, while the arrested man has been identified as Hosif Hawari, both residents of Bhavani peth, according to the police.

According to the police, the couple who have two children would often get into a fight. On Monday, when the siblings got into a fight, it in-turn led to a fight between the couple. The fight turned violent and the man allegedly beat his wife to near-death. The woman is believed to have passed away in her sleep.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the man at Khadak police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP