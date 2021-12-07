Man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death in Pune

PUNE The Pune police have arrested one man for allegedly beating his wife to death on Monday night in Pune.

The deceased woman has been identified as Asma Hawari, while the arrested man has been identified as Hosif Hawari, both residents of Bhavani peth, according to the police.

According to the police, the couple who have two children would often get into a fight. On Monday, when the siblings got into a fight, it in-turn led to a fight between the couple. The fight turned violent and the man allegedly beat his wife to near-death. The woman is believed to have passed away in her sleep.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the man at Khadak police station.