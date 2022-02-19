Man arrested for allegedly providing agents list of TET 2018 candidates

PUNE A 33-year-old man was remanded to custody of Pune police by a local court for allegedly providing a list of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 candidates to the agents who took money in exchange of changing the final score, according to the police.

The arrested was identified as Mukunda Jagannath Suryavanshi, 33, a resident of Amode in Borale area of Nandgaon area of Nashik, according to the police. He was arrested on Friday by the police.

The custody was granted on Friday by the court of additional sessions judge Shradha Dolare with public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav and inspector Ajay Waghmare who is investigating the case.

During the investigation in the series of cases against malpractices in TET 2018 as well as TET 2019, the police found that Suryavanshi had provided a pen drive with list of TET 2018 candidates to agents - Harkal brothers.

“The list was provided in October 2018 and a payment of ₹80 lakh was made in December 2018,” said a source close to the investigation based on the police submission made in the court.

The police have begun recording statements of the candidates who appeared for TET 2018. Suryavanshi was found through information provided by the Harkal brothers during their interrogation, according to the police submission in court. He was remanded to police custody till February 21.

The police are investigating where Suryavanshi got the list from and what happened to the money that was paid to him for it.

The man was the ninth arrest in the case after Sukhdev Hari Dere, 60, the then Commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE); Ashwinkumar Shivkumar, 41, former employee of GA Software company; Nikhil Vasant Kadam, 36; Abhishek Ajay Savrikar, 31, a consultant working with education department; Santosh Lakshman Harkal, 42, Ankush Rambhau Harkal, 44, both agents, and Tukaram Namdev Supe, 58, the recently ousted commissioner of MSCE.

Those arrested before Suryavanshi have been in judicial custody since December 2021.

A case under Sections 409, 406, 465, 468, 467, 120(b), 201, and 34 of Indian Penal Code aling with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act and Sections 7 and 8 of The Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act, 1990 amendment was registered at Pune cyber police station.

Two more arrested in MHADA paper leak case

Two more men were arrested by the police in case of question paper leak of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). The two were identified as Jamal Ibrahim Pathan, 47, a resident of Jalkot in Latur and Kalim Gulsher Khan, 52, a resident of Deshpandenagar in Bhuldhana.

The two were arrested on Friday and remanded to police custody till Thursday.

The men are accused of having helped the Harkal brothers distribute the question paper of MHADA recruitment exam to aspirants in exchange of money.