Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested for driving wife to suicide in Pune
pune news

Man arrested for driving wife to suicide in Pune

PUNE A 25-year-old man was arrested for driving his 22-year-old wife to suicide within seven months of marriage
The man and his mother allegedly beat her up for domestic reasons and verbally abused her, according to the complaint lodged by her 40-year-old mother. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 11:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 25-year-old man was arrested for driving his 22-year-old wife to suicide within seven months of marriage.

The man’s mother is also an accused in the case.

The two were married on May 31 this year and the woman was found dead on December 11 in their house.

The man and his mother allegedly beat her up for domestic reasons and verbally abused her, according to the complaint lodged by her 40-year-old mother.

The woman was found dead in their house on December 11 and her body was sent for post-mortem. Based on her mother’s complaint a case was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

A case was registered under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 498(a) (domestic violence), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Police sub-inspector Atul Thorat is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP