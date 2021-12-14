Man arrested for driving wife to suicide in Pune

PUNE A 25-year-old man was arrested for driving his 22-year-old wife to suicide within seven months of marriage.

The man’s mother is also an accused in the case.

The two were married on May 31 this year and the woman was found dead on December 11 in their house.

The man and his mother allegedly beat her up for domestic reasons and verbally abused her, according to the complaint lodged by her 40-year-old mother.

The woman was found dead in their house on December 11 and her body was sent for post-mortem. Based on her mother’s complaint a case was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

A case was registered under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 498(a) (domestic violence), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Police sub-inspector Atul Thorat is investigating the case.