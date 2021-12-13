Man arrested for impersonating cousin in SRPF recruitment exam in Pune

PUNE The Pune police on Sunday arrested a man for reportedly impersonating as his cousin brother for the recruitment exam of State reserve police force (SRPF) in Pune.

The arrested man has been identified as Vishal Gabrusingh Bahure, 23, a resident of Jodwadi in Aurangabad while the police are on a lookout for a second accused in the case.

“While checking the identification, the invigilator realised that the photo and the person appeared different. He asked for additional ID and Vishal was carrying all IDs of the person he was appearing on behalf of. However, he could not answer all questions asked by the vigilance team effortlessly. He fumbled when the team asked his name was and could not recreate the signature of the candidate,” said assistant police inspector (API) Somnath Padsalkar of Hadapsar police station.

Bahure was appearing at the SRPF exam center at SM Joshi College in Malwadi area of Hadapsar.

When the invigilator was convinced that Vishal was not who he was claiming to be, he was subjected to further inspection in which he was found with a Bluetooth device in his ears, according to the police.

“The Bluetooth device was small in size and was not visible like normal Bluetooth earphones,” said API Padsalkar.

A case under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (using forged as genuine), 511, 188 and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 7 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act, 1982 has been registered at Hadapsar police station.

Another cheating case in Kothrud

In another center of the same examination in Kothrud area of Pune, a candidate was found cheating in the SRPF Jamkhed group recruitment exam.

The person has been identified as Ketan Vitthal Lakhwad, 24, a resident of Mambapurwadi in Khultabad area of Aurangabad. He was appearing for the exam at Shankarrao More Vidyalay in Kothrud.

A flying squad of the police found the candidate using a mobile phone to look for answers to the questions.

A similar case was registered at Kothrud police station against Lakhwad.