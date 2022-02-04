Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested for vehicle theft flees police custody on the way to Pune jail
PUNE: A 32-year-old man in judicial custody escaped from the police van while being taken to the Yerawada Central Jail.

The man, arrested for theft, was identified as Hanifnath Vishwanath Dhanvate, a resident of Shivsainagar in Dighi area of Pune.

The court had granted a jail warrant for Dhanvate to be taken to the central jail on Thursday. After collecting the warrant, complainant assistant sub-inspector Shashikant Waghule of Chakan police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad police took him for medical and Covid test before heading to Yerawada central jail.

On the way to the jail, the driver of the police van stopped to collect food packet for Dhanvate at a restaurant in Vishrantwadi around 8pm on Thursday. While the driver was collecting food, the accused pushed the complainant and ran out of the van.

“He had gotten bail in another case and was remanded to judicial custody in this case of vehicle theft. If the inmate is brought after 8pm, he is not given food. So, the policemen stopped to get him some food. But he fled. We are on a lookout for him,” said assistant inspector Ansar Shaikh of Vishrantwadi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Vishranwadi police station.

