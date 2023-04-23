Man booked for killing toddler over alleged love affair in Pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked a man for allegedly killing a 1.25-year-old baby boy by dipping him in a bucket of scalding hot water in the Chakan area. The incident took place on April 6, at around 6:30 pm when the child’s mother had gone out and left the child in the care of the accused.

The incident took place on April 6, at around 6:30 pm when the child's mother had gone out and left the child in the care of the accused.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Vikram Sharad Kolekar, from the Khed area of Pune district, was in a relationship with the toddler’s mother and wanted to marry her.

Upon her return, the mother found the child unconscious and severely burnt. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent medical treatment and died on April 18, said police.

Anil Devade, police inspector (Crime) at Chakan police station, said, “A case was registered on April 23l against the accused under section 302 (murder) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).’’

No arrest has been made in this case, Devade added.

Police suspect that the accused was in a love affair with the child’s mother for the last one year. He wanted to marry her but she refused to do so, hence to take revenge he may have killed the child.

