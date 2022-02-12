Man booked for sexually assaulting two minor daughters

PUNE The Pune city police on Friday, booked a man for sexually assaulting his two minor daughters. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the girls’ school teacher after the elder sister revealed the incident to the teacher.

The accused is a 45-year-old man and biological father of the girls - one a 16-year-old and the other a 15-year-old. He works as a barber and has a shop on rent.

“The girls tell us that it started in 2019 and has happened multiple times. Their mother has gone to their home town to visit their elder sister who is married. He is in police custody till February 18,” said police sub-inspector Deepak Khedkar who is investigating the case.

The two girls have three others siblings including a married sister and two brothers. The girls and the man have both been sent for medical tests.

A case has been registered at Sinhgad road police station under sections 376, 376(2)(n)(f)(i), 354, 323, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4, 6, 8, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act.

